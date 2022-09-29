Media Mutations Publishing

Media Mutations Publishing is an online publisher whose main goal is to constantly survey the field of contemporary audiovisual media, to explore and question its technological, economic, institutional and cultural dynamics from different points of view. Based at the Department of Arts of the University of Bologna (Italy), Media Mutations Publishing is one of the assets of Media Mutations Association.

Media Mutations Publishing starts its activities in October 2022 with the Conference Proceedings of the 13th edition of the Media Mutations International Conference.

In this website you will find the following sections:

➥ HOME: this section, which you are reading, briefly talks about Media Mutations Publishing and its related project as an online publisher.

➥ CONFERENCE PROCEEDINGS: this section is dedicated to the papers discussed at the Media Mutations Conference divided year by year. Here, you will also find the Conference Venues and the Editorial Standards.

➥ BOOKS: (section under construction)

➥ ITALIAN BOOKS: (section under construction)

➥ ABOUT: (section under construction)