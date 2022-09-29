“The Seriality Series" is a comprehensive collection dedicated to the exploration of seriality in all its forms and manifestations. While it places a particular focus on television seriality, the series is deeply committed to investigating serial phenomena across the broader and increasingly interconnected media landscape.

By concentrating on serial forms within the audiovisual domain, the series highlights the interconnectedness of media and the diverse ways in which seriality shapes contemporary and historical narratives. This approach allows for an in-depth examination of how serial storytelling evolves and resonates across different formats and technologies.

The series features a wide range of contributions, including theoretical analyses, methodological frameworks, historical studies, and case-based research. Its scope encompasses both contemporary serial productions and their historical antecedents, offering insights into the enduring impact of serial forms in audiovisual media.

Each volume is subjected to a rigorous peer review process to ensure the highest standards of academic quality and integrity.

Directed by Paola Brembilla and Héctor J. Pérez