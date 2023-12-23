Why Medical Drama? An Interdisciplinary Study of Narrative Layers and Societal Impact

Abstract

This preface delves into the multi-layered narrative and societal impact of medical dramas, a genre that has gained significant academic attention due to its widespread cultural influence. The preface argues that medical dramas serve as a microcosm of broader social systems, reflecting complex social relations, ethical dilemmas, and power dynamics within the hospital setting. The genre employs narrative isotopies —medical plot, sentimental plot, and medical case— to engage viewers and offer insights into the unpredictability and vulnerability inherent to human life. The preface also highlights the genre's responsiveness to social realities, incorporating contemporary issues like gender violence and systemic racism, thus serving as a transformative tool in shaping public sentiment. Medical dramas also influence public perceptions of health and illness, acting as an alternative public health communication tool. Medical dramas are not just entertainment products but complex narrative ecosystems that offer critical insights into societal perceptions and deserve scholarly attention for their role in mediating between professional healthcare and public understanding.

