Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jul 10, 2023DOI

A Doubtful Handshake: The Promising Frontier of Data-Driven Film and Media Studies

by Giorgio Avezzù and Marta Rocchi
Published onJul 10, 2023
A Doubtful Handshake: The Promising Frontier of Data-Driven Film and Media Studies

Abstract

The book explores the growing interest in using data-driven methods to analyze audiovisual media content and audiences, challenging the historical resistance to quantitative perspectives. Its primary objective is to promote insightful discussions on the impact of these approaches in the field. By examining the possibilities and limitations of working with data, the book critically explores new avenues for studying audiovisual narrative media. The contributions from the Media Mutations conference provide valuable insights into systematic methods for conducting research in film and media studies, with a specific focus on contemporary audiovisual products. Additionally, the book emphasizes the significance of addressing diversity issues within these methodologies, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and representation in research practices.

Download Chapter

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Media Mutations Publishing
Published with