A Doubtful Handshake: The Promising Frontier of Data-Driven Film and Media Studies

Abstract

The book explores the growing interest in using data-driven methods to analyze audiovisual media content and audiences, challenging the historical resistance to quantitative perspectives. Its primary objective is to promote insightful discussions on the impact of these approaches in the field. By examining the possibilities and limitations of working with data, the book critically explores new avenues for studying audiovisual narrative media. The contributions from the Media Mutations conference provide valuable insights into systematic methods for conducting research in film and media studies, with a specific focus on contemporary audiovisual products. Additionally, the book emphasizes the significance of addressing diversity issues within these methodologies, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and representation in research practices.

