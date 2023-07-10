Skip to main content
Published on Jul 10, 2023

Queer and Mainstream: Tracing Heartstopper’s Reception via Digital Tools

by Marta Boni
Abstract

Netflix’s Heartstopper (2022) raises a paradox for queer television: does the series present, radically, a queer utopia, or does it merely serve commercial imperatives? Exploring this phenomenon with the help of digital tools, I will put forward a methodological discussion centered on the need of uncertainty as a core feature of the contemporary emotional structure, as well as a crucial caveat for any foray into the analysis of television.

Keywords

TV studies; digital humanities; LGBTQIA+; queer.

