Queer and Mainstream: Tracing Heartstopper’s Reception via Digital Tools

Abstract

Netflix’s Heartstopper (2022) raises a paradox for queer television: does the series present, radically, a queer utopia, or does it merely serve commercial imperatives? Exploring this phenomenon with the help of digital tools, I will put forward a methodological discussion centered on the need of uncertainty as a core feature of the contemporary emotional structure, as well as a crucial caveat for any foray into the analysis of television.

Keywords

TV studies; digital humanities; LGBTQIA+; queer.

