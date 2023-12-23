Much More than a Narrative Genre: Theoretical and Research Perspectives on Medical Drama

Abstract

The book explores the sustained interest on medical drama TV series research encompassing various methods and approaches and offering a wide range of perspectives. Its primary objective is to promote insightful discussions on medical dramas TV series production and reception. By examining the possibilities of studying the medical genre, with its social and cultural value, the book critically explores new directions for studying audiovisual narrative media in broader terms. The contributions from the 14th Media Mutations conference provide remarkable insights into qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods for conducting research in film and media studies, with a specific focus on medical drama TV series. Additionally, the book emphasizes the significance of addressing diversity issues within these methodologies, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and representation in research practices.

Download Chapter