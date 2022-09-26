Editorial Standards

Submission guidelines

Media Mutations Proceedings

The conference’s proceedings will be published on Media Mutations Publishing. The purpose of the research group Media Mutations, and consequently of its publisher, is to constantly survey the field of contemporary audiovisual media, to explore and question its technological, economic, institutional, and cultural dynamics from different points of view.

Considering the previously acceptance of the papers at the Conference and the heterogeneous nature of the contributions, these are published without further peer-review.

Authors are required to check off their submission’s compliance with all the following items before sending them to the publisher:

✅ The submission is an original contribution.

✅ The person(s) submitting the manuscript is/are the author(s) of the work.

✅ The text adheres to the stylistic and bibliographic requirements outlined in the Author Guidelines which is found below.

✅ The author(s) accept(s) any changes that may be required to the manuscript in accordance with the rules of publication.

✅ Where available, DOIs or URLs for the references have been provided.

Author Guidelines

Articles should range between 5,000-8,000 words (including abstract, notes and references).

The manuscript file must contain the main text, in notes and references.

Submission metadata will be provided inside the manuscript file and must include the following:

1. For each author of the manuscript: first name and last name, email, ORCiD (if available) and institutional affiliation.

2. Title (max. 80 characters including spaces)

3. An abstract (150-200 words)

4. Five keywords, separated by semicolons

Formatting

Submission files should be in Microsoft Word file format, or equivalent formats.

The text should be double-spaced and use a 12-point font (Times New Roman).

Paragraph titles should be numbered using the Arabic numeral system. Numbering must have a maximum of two levels. Footnotes should be limited.

Short quotations (<40 words) should be enclosed in double quotation marks (“ ”) and run on with the main text. For a quotation within a quotation, single quotation marks should be used (‘ ’). Longer quotations (>40 words) should be separated by a single line break before and a single line break after the quoted text and should not be enclosed within quotation marks.

All the links and URL addresses in the text must be activated and ready to click.

Articles can be written either in American English or British English, provided that the choice is consistently employed throughout the text.

References

The author-date system must be used. Please check that all papers cited in the text are listed in the bibliography at the end of the paper, and vice versa. If references are missing from the bibliography or citations from the main text, then this will cause problems at the production/typesetting stage, resulting in your paper being returned to you, and delaying publication.

References in the text should read as follows: Brown (2001: 63-4), (Brown 2001: 63-4), Brown and Smith (2000, 2003), (Brown and Smith 2000, 2003), (Smith 2000, Brown 2003). Use “et al.” when citing a work by more than two authors: (Brown et al. 2004). The letters, a, b, c, etc. should be used to distinguish citations of different works by the same author in the same year: (Brown 2000a, 2000b).

All references should be listed alphabetically at the end of the document, using the following style.

· Articles in journals

Murdock, Graham (2004). “Past the Posts: Rethinking Change, Retrieving Critique.” European Journal of Communication 19(1): 19-38. https://doi.org/10.1177/0267323104040692. [All references with a Digital Object Identifier must include the DOI link.]

Barra, Luca and Massimo Scaglioni (2015). “Saints, Cops and Camorristi. Editorial Policies and Production Models of Italian TV Fiction.” SERIES – International Journal of TV Serial Narratives 1(1): 65-75. https://doi.org/10.6092/issn.2421-454X/5115.

· Books

Castells, Manuel (2009). Communication Power. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

· Contributions to books

Dahlgren, Peter (1997). “Cultural Studies and Media Research.” In An International Handbook of Media Research, edited by John Corner, Philip Schlesinger, and Roger Silverstone, 48-64. London: Routledge.

· Online resources

Herrera, Susana (2005). “Situación del ombudsman en el mundo.” Revista de Comunicación 4:17-37. www.saladeprensa.org/art586.htm (last accessed 28-05-17).

· Unpublished works

Morgan, Allan (1998b). Retrieving Formal Values. PhD dissertation. London: University of London.

· TV series and other media cited

TV series, shows, films, games and other media have to be included in the text as follows: The Sopranos (1999-2007); Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) first dream appears in “Meadowlands” (1.04); Blue Velvet (1986).

Titles must also be listed after the reference list, at the end of the article. All the elements must be separated in categories and ordered alphabetically, quoted as follows:

o Films

Blue Velvet (1986)

o Games

Deadly Premonition (2010)

o TV shows

Street Blues (1981-1987); Mr Robot (2015-)

Visual Media

· Tables

Tables should not be formatted as image files or embedded images. We prefer tables in editable forms such as Word docs.

Tables should include call-outs in the manuscript for placement, as well as legends. Legends should include short titles/headings and a brief description.

Please label all tables clearly and use Arabic numbers when labeling figures (Table 1, Table 2).

If tables have multiple parts, please label each segment in consecutive order using Arabic numbers and lower-case letters (Table 3a, Table 3b).

· Figures and Illustrations

Images should include call-outs in the manuscript for placement, as well as legends.

Please label all images clearly and use Arabic numbers when labeling figures (Figure 1, Figure 2).

If figures have multiple parts, please label each segment in consecutive order using Arabic numbers and lower-case letters (Figure 3a, Figure 3b).

Figures and images must be submitted as separate files from the main document.

The only requirement for figures and illustrations is legibility. For best quality figures in the digital version, image files should be submitted at a minimum of 300 dpi resolution. They may be any common image file type (JPEG, PNG, etc.). They may not be embedded in documents or PDF files.

Copyright Notice

Copyrights and publishing rights of all the texts on these proceedings belong to the respective authors without restrictions.

The contributions are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 License.

It is not necessary to ask for further permissions both to the author(s) or the Media Mutations board, although you are kindly requested to inform the publisher for every reuse of the papers.