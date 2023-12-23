Covid-19: Narrative Engine and Characters Embedding

Abstract

This study delves into the narrative dynamics of medical drama TV series, focusing on the representation and impact of the Covid-19 theme. Drawing on the framework proposed by Rocchi and Pescatore (2022), the research examines the incorporation of themes within character-driven storylines. Through a quantitative content analysis, the Covid-19 theme is analyzed as a central narrative element, with sub-themes representing its diverse manifestations. Guided by two research inquiries, the quantification of the prominence of the Covid-19 theme and the correlation between the Covid-19 and main narrative isotopies (sentimental, professional, and medical cases plot), this study employs the novel concept of "narrative biomass" to assess thematic integration.

Keywords

Medical drama; TV series; Covid-19; quantitative content analysis; thematic analysis.

